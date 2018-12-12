Home News International Video shows why Donald Trump did a wise thing by not becoming a cricket captain

Video shows why Donald Trump did a wise thing by not becoming a cricket captain

Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 12: Hardly a day goes in American life when the president of the country, Donald Trump, is not trolled. Recently, a video surfaced on the social media showing the mercurial president flipping a coin at a sporting event and he did it in such a weird manner that the social media again rushed at him, to troll him.

Only recently was the septuagenarian president mocked for yet another typo blunder on Twitter and now his bizarre act of tossing the coin as added more to the Twitterati's entertainment.

The incident occurred in Philadelphia where Trump had gone to attend the 119th annual Army-Navy game. He was supposed to flip the coin to inaugurate the game. But his style of flipping put all the focus on the president instead of the event that followed. Trump's pointing at the coin after it landed on the ground was particularly comic.

Here are some funny reactions to the video on the social media:

What the hell kind of coin toss is that @realDonaldTrump????? pic.twitter.com/oe4xtnwNvR — Wad (@WadyPhoto) December 8, 2018

Does he realize he's not sprinkling fairy dust?! https://t.co/usIQmdXDvE — Vic C (@da_taco_loco) December 11, 2018

LOL @ him pointing at it at the end 😂😂 https://t.co/VG0g72yrI7 — Beerus (@0902Jr) December 11, 2018

the way he points at it kills me lol. https://t.co/HKLs1PtmZQ — bethzy michelle (@bethzaida__) December 10, 2018

The most unathletic and uncoordinated thing I've ever seen https://t.co/ZQ5QAlkHM2 — Beerus The Destroyer (@That___Kidd) December 10, 2018