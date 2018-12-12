Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Video shows why Donald Trump did a wise thing by not becoming a cricket captain

    By
    |

    Washington, Dec 12: Hardly a day goes in American life when the president of the country, Donald Trump, is not trolled. Recently, a video surfaced on the social media showing the mercurial president flipping a coin at a sporting event and he did it in such a weird manner that the social media again rushed at him, to troll him.

    US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    Only recently was the septuagenarian president mocked for yet another typo blunder on Twitter and now his bizarre act of tossing the coin as added more to the Twitterati's entertainment.

    The incident occurred in Philadelphia where Trump had gone to attend the 119th annual Army-Navy game. He was supposed to flip the coin to inaugurate the game. But his style of flipping put all the focus on the president instead of the event that followed. Trump's pointing at the coin after it landed on the ground was particularly comic.

    Here are some funny reactions to the video on the social media:

    Read more about:

    donald trump usa social media twitter troll

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 10:14 [IST]
