    ‘Don't forsee any obstacles' in S-400 missile supply to India, says Russian envoy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Russia does see any hurdle in the supply of the S-400 missile systems to India because of the Western sanctions against Russia following the Ukraine crisis.

    At a media briefing, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said "Don't foresee any obstacles as far as S-400 supply to India is concerned; have routes to continue with this deal unobstructed. Sanctions - old or new, do not interfere in any way."

    He also said Russia is working "intensely" to create a "humanitarian corridor" for safe passage to Russian territory of Indians stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in Ukraine.

    "We are working intensely on creating the corridor and secure safe passage for Indians stuck in various conflict zones in Ukraine," he said.

    He said Russia is working on ways and means to provide safe passage to Indians for their secure passage to Russian territory from the conflict zones in Ukraine.

    India has taken an "unbiased" position based on assessment of the situation in Ukraine and not because it is dependent on Russian arms, he added.
    "We do coordinate our positions at the UN and inform India about our approach," he said.

    Alipov further added: "We do everything possible to keep India up-to-date on what is happening."

    russia ukraine war s 400

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 14:48 [IST]
