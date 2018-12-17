Dogs eagerly wait at hospital entrance for homeless man who undergoes treatment inside

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Rio do Sul (Brazil), Dec 16: They might not walk on two legs like is human beings but their hearts are no less emotional and anxious. When a homeless man in Brazil was admitted at Hospital Regional Alto Vale in Rio do Sul recently for treatment, the staff members present at the institution learned that he was not alone if he had no roof to live under. A picture related to the incident recently went viral online and it showed a cowardice of curs waiting for the man as he was being treated. The eagerly waiting stray dogs impressed a nurse at the hospital so much that she posted a photo of the animals on her Facebook account and it has impressed hundreds of thousands of people online.

The nurse Cris Mamprim narrated the whole incident on Facebook. "At the hospital in which I work, at 3 am, while [their] owner - a street dweller - was being answered, his companions waited at the door," her Facebook post, written originally in Portuguese, read.

She also said the homeless man named César is a simple man who has to bank on help to fight all odds of life has by side "the best companions" and that their exchange is reciprocal in nature.

Also Read | That gesture won hearts! Man gives up first-class seat in flight for woman & ailing baby daughter

Touched by the homeless man's caring friends' wait for him, the hospital authorities called them in. The man reportedly conceded that he often gave up food to feed the dogs.

The post was shared over 80,000 times and commented on over 22,000 times.