Diwali parties in US continue; Top diplomat hosts one at State Dept

oi-Prakash KL

Washington, Oct 27: Days after US President Joe Biden hosted the biggest ever Diwali at the the White House, now the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted Diwali at the State Department on Wednesday.

"Simply to you: it's an honor - an honor to host you at the State Department for this first in-person Diwali since before the pandemic," the top US diplomat said while addressing the people from diplomatic and religious communities, from the private sector and from all across civil society.

"So, as you've already heard and as you know so well, Diwali is a celebration of the most sacred values: love of family. Kindness towards loved ones and strangers alike. Forgiveness, grace, new beginnings. The holiday also reminds us of the importance of dharma - good conduct - both in individual interactions, and through service to our communities. It reminds us of the responsibility to each - that we each do our part in making sure that good triumphs over evil and light transcends darkness," the statement from his office said.

Blinken said that the diplomatic, and civil society members are playing an invaluable role in helping to connect the US with local populations abroad, and "by pushing us to do more to support religious freedom around the world."

He further said, "Over the past few days, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists have decorated their homes with rungolee; they've shared sweets; they've given thanks through pooja; they've lit sparklers. All around the world, from the streets of New Delhi, to the parks of Kuala Lumpur, to right down the street at the White House, people have gathered to share in the simple joy of being around friends and family. And through it all, they have each reaffirmed their commitment to bringing light to their communities."

On Monday, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden hosted the biggest ever Diwali reception at the White House which has the participation of several Indian Americans from the Biden administration.

Thursday, October 27, 2022