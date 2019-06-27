Divorced Man ties 'haunted' wedding ring to fish's tail to ‘break the curse’

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, June 27: In a bizarre incident, a group of fisherman found a wedding ring attached to a fish tail on Lake Michigan on Friday, leaving the group scratching their heads.

The ring was found looped onto a cable tie and had an inscription of 'SDH Steel' on it.

It is learnt that the group of fishermen caught the fish on June 21. The ring tied on the tail of the steelhead

However, the mystery of the fish caught with the wedding ring was finally solved when the ring's former owner came forward to explain.

Speaking to the Chicago Sun Times, Capt. Jason Rose said that he had thrown it away while trying to move past a decade-long marriage that ended four years ago.

So, we caught this steelhead today. Someone attached their wedding ring to this fish and we caught it. Wonder if it was a divorce or death, but a crazy story! pic.twitter.com/IEDw5LSYVX — Salmon Unlimited (@SUIllinois) June 22, 2019

Jason Rose had tied his wedding band to steelhead on May 4 and released it near the port of Whitehall in Michigan as a cathartic move. Since Rose believed that the ring was cursed, he felt at peace after letting off his wedding band.

Bizarre video of creepy crow that looks like gorilla leaves netizens scratching their heads

Now it seems Rose has passed on the ring's bad luck to the owner of the boat from which it was caught.

Rose who was married to his ex-wife for almost a decade when the couple decided to separate their ways. "I am a fishing guide, she was always against me following my dreams and hated how much I fished," Rose told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Rose and his former wife were surprised when they got to know that someone found the fish and the ring. He exclaimed, "None of us can believe someone caught it!"