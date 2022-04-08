America wants me out of power, says Imran Khan in address to nation

No comment, but keeping an eye on it: India on political turmoil in Pakistan

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Apr 08: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again reiterated allegations of US conspiracy and evidence of "treat" letter as part of bid to topple his government.

Addressing the nation, Imran Khan said ""I am upset with the Supreme Court's decision. I was upset because when the Dy Speaker conducted the probe, the SC should have investigated it."

"The US diplomat said that when the vote of no-confidence comes, if Imran Khan loses, then Pakistan "will be forgiven", alleged Imran Khan in his national address to the nation on the eve of no-trust motion against him in the parliament.

Ahead of the no-trust vote, he said he will not accept imported government and called for peaceful street protests on Sunday evening.

Khan, who has effectively lost the majority in the 342-member house, repeated his allegations that a US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan. In a landmark 5-0 verdict, a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday unanimously struck down the deputy speaker's ruling on the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Khan and ordered restoration of the National Assembly, saying the prime minister's move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was "unconstitutional".

The court also ordered the speaker of the lower house to call the session of the national assembly on April 9 at 10 am (local time) to organise a no-confidence vote. It ordered the election of the new prime minister if the no-confidence motion succeeded.

The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan and already they showed the support of more than the needed strength.

Now Khan faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to be voted out in a no-confidence motion.

The cricketer-turned politician came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan' but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control. The current term of the National Assembly was to end in August, 2023.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.