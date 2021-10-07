Did Ghani flee with millions of dollars? US watchdog to probe

Washington, Oct 07: A US watchdog would inspect if former Afghanistan president, Ashraf Ghani fled the country with money. John Spoke, the US Special Inspector for Afghanistan reconstruction said that his office would look into allegations that Ghani fled the country with millions of dollars.

When Ghani had left the country, he said that he had done so to avoid bloodshed. He also denied reports that he took large sums of money with him. However speculation is rife that he fled with millions of dollars and this has prompted Sopko's office to look into the allegations.

"We haven't proven that yet. We're looking into that. Actually, the Oversight and Government Reform Committee has asked us to look into that," a House of Representatives was told by Sopko.

He suggested that overseas development aid that the failure of the US Project should not have been a surprise, given the rampant corruption and mismanagement. "Corruption grew so pervasive that it ultimately threatened the security and reconstruction mission in Afghanistan," he said.

"These are trying times for all of us who care about the future of the Afghan people, especially the Afghans that aided the U.S. and its allies over the past 20 years," Sopko also said.

