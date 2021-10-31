Developed nations enjoyed fruits of energy, should cut emissions: India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 31: India has asked developed nations that have enjoyed the fruits of energy to go for net zero faster, so that developing nations have some carbon space.

Talking about the points of discussion during the summit, which was attended by leaders of 20 countries, Piyush Goyal said "Developed nations have enjoyed the fruits of energy and they will need to go for net zero faster, so that developing nations have some carbon space. For now there is no adequate technology to absorb large amount of clean energy into grids. There is a need to look at more technology and innovation before we can identify the year (for achieving net zero).

"G20 has identified sustainable and responsible consumption and production along with provisions of finance and technology as critical enablers for achieving climate goals first decides at Paris," Goyal said.

"We got into text which confirms that developed world has acknowledged that they have not done enough in terms of meeting their commitments and that they'll have to move forward in providing finance, technology and enablers to make transition to a clean energy world," he added.

India also pushed able to obtain a commitment from G20 nations on improving livelihoods for small and marginal farmers.

"Livelihoods for small and marginal farmers were at the focus of our discussions and everybody has agreed that improving their livelihood is an important global effort that we all have to put in," Goyal said.

Goyal also announced that G20 leaders have agreed to help the World Health Organisation (WHO) expedite emergency use approvals (EUA) for Covid-19 vaccines.

"This communiqué gives a very strong message under health section where we have agreed that Covid immunisation is a global public good the recognition of Covid vaccines which are deemed to be safe and efficacious by WHO will be mutually accepted, subjected to national laws that countries may have," Goyal, also India's Sherpa to G20 Summit, told a press briefing in Rome.

Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 22:33 [IST]