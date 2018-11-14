  • search

Denied extra booze, Irish woman creates ruckus onboard Air India flight, abuses staff

    London, Nov 14: Such can be the craving for alcohol that it can make people do crazy things. An Irish lady created ruckus onboard an Air India flight after the staff after being denied more booze.

    The woman, who was travelling in the business class of the London-bound Air India flight, was already drunk because of which the flight crew decided not to serve her any more liquor.

    Representational Image
    This made her angry and she began screaming at the staff and reportedly used strong language. In the video of the incident that has now gone viral on the social media, the woman can be heard as saying "You treat business class passengers like this?".

    "But you won't give me a glass of wine... You can't give me a wee bottle of wine," she can be heard as saying.

    She further went on to racially abuse the crew and even reportedly spat at one of the crew members.

    [4 passengers of Air India flight detained at Jodhpur airport for using objectionable language]

    Air India filed an FIR against the passenger and she was taken into custody on landing at London's Heathrow airport, reports quoted an Air India official as saying.

    The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday and the video went viral on Wednesday (November 14).

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 14:16 [IST]
