  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Democratic Republic of Congo boat mishap: 15 dead, others missing

    By PTI
    |

    Kikwit, Jan 21: Fifteen people died and more were missing after a boat capsized in high winds on a lake in western Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources said on Tuesday.

    The accident occurred Monday at Bankay on Lake Mai-Ndombe, the mayor of Inongo, Cosmos Mbo Wemba, said on Monday, giving a provisional toll.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The vessel, a large canoe called a pirogue, was carrying around 30 people who were returning from a funeral 35 kilometres (20 miles) away, said local radio journalist Firoger Balimba.

    Boats and canoes are major forms of travel in DR Congo, a country the size of continental western Europe whose lakes and rivers substitute for decrepit road infrastructure. But the annual toll from drownings is high, given poor boat maintenance and overloading, and many Congolese do not learn to swim.

    Congo fever: What are the causes, symptoms and everything about Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever

    Mbo Wemba said "a high wind struck the dilapidated boat," adding "the search for bodies is ongoing".

    More BOAT CAPSIZE News

    Read more about:

    boat capsize congo

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 22:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue