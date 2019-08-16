Decisions on Kashmir have no external ramifications: India's envoy to UN Syed Akbaruddin

New York, Aug 16: India's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Syed Akbaruddin on Friday firmly asserted that India's decision to abrogate Article 37, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, have no external ramifications. Akbaruddin's statement came during his interaction with the media in New York shortly after the UNSC meeting on Kashmir ended.

"We are committed to gradually removing all restrictions. Since the change is internal to India,have not made any difference to our external orientation. India remains committed to ensure that the situation there remains calm and peaceful," Akbaruddin said.

"These have no external ramifications, the recent decisions taken by the Govt of India and our legislative bodies are intended to ensure that good governance is promoted, social economic development is enhance for our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he added.

When a Pakistani journalist asked "When will you begin dialogue with India", Akbaruddin quickly walked up to the scribe, shook his hand and said "I will begin with you." Then he returned to the podium and said normal diplomatic channels between two countries are open.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting to discuss Kashmir issue was held today. China had asked for a meeting after its close ally Pakistan pushed for it following India's August 5 decision to revoke Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Security Council reportedly urged the parties to refrain from actions that would exacerbate tensions in the region. The members also reaffirmed relevant Council resolutions on the issue. The members voiced support for India and Pakistan to settle the dispute through peaceful manner, including through direct dialogue, based on related bilateral agreements in accordance with UN Charter.