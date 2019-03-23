  • search
    Death toll in China chemical plant explosion rises to 64

    By PTI
    |

    Beijing, Mar 23: The death toll in the powerful explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China climbed to 64 on Friday as a number of people succumbed to their injuries. President Xi Jinping ordered that the causes of the accident must be identified as early as possible.

    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters walk past the site of a factory explosion in a chemical industrial park in Xiangshui County of Yancheng in eastern Chinas Jiangsu province on Thursday, March 21, 2019. PTI photo
    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters walk past the site of a factory explosion in a chemical industrial park in Xiangshui County of Yancheng in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Thursday, March 21, 2019. PTI photo

    He instructed local governments and relevant departments to learn the lesson hard, tighten safety hazard check, seriously implement the accountability system for workplace safety, to prevent such accidents, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The blast occurred on Thursday following a fire in a fertilizer factory in a chemical industrial park in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, according to the government of Xiangshui county.

    Executives of the chemical plant province have been taken into police custody after the explosion killed at least 64 people, injured 640 others and polluted areas several kilometres away, South China Morning Post reported.

    Eye-witnesses said several workers were trapped after buildings were knocked down by the shockwave stated to be a mild tremor caused by the blast which took place in a pesticide plant. The blast also shattered windows of nearby residential houses.

    The fire fighter brigade of Jiangsu has mobilised 176 fire trucks with 928 personnel to join the rescue mission, the Ministry of Emergency Management said. A professor of applied chemistry at Beijing University of Chemical Technology, in an interview with CCTV, said the leak of toxic chemicals might have affected the people and environment in the surrounding areas. The residents should be evacuated from the place as soon as possible, the profesor said.

    According to the city's environmental protection authority, the explosion had a negative influence on the air quality in the chemical park and its surrounding areas within a 500-meter radius, but the strong winds are expected to lift the heavy smoke. No residents live in the chemical park, while all people in nearby areas have been evacuated, officials said.

    Yancheng's education department said school students were among those injured in the explosion. Online maps of the area indicate that there are at least 10 schools close to the site.

    Beijing Youth Daily reported that the explosion was caused by benzene and occurred in a production area of the plant. Production at other plants in the area were not affected, the report said.

    A witness surnamed Xie living about 1.5-km from the plant told Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post that all her windows were shattered by the blast.

    Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Company, which owns the plant, was established in 2007. Its business includes the manufacture of chemical products such as hydroxybenzoic acid.

    PTI

