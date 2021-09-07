Death to Pakistan chants in Afghanistan: Taliban fires in air to disperse protesters

New Delhi, Sep 07: The Taliban had to fire shots to disperse protesters at a rally in Kabul, who chanted death to Pakistan. The Taliban fired shots in the air to disperse crowds which had gathered for an anti-Pakistan rally.

Nearly 70 people, mostly women had come out in front of the Pakistan embassy. They were holding banners and chanting against Pakistan's meddling in Afghanistan. AFP reported that their staff witnessed Taliban fighters firing shots in the air to disperse the crowds.

Confusion prevails in Afghanistan regarding the formation of a new government. The Taliban on the other hand have extended invitations to six countries to be part of the inauguration ceremony.

The nations that have been invited are Pakistan, Russia, Iran, China, Turkey and Qatar. There are signs that the Taliban may not face a complete isolation. While it ruled in the 1990s, it was recognised by UAE, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. However, Pakistan is the only country to have continued to recognise the Taliban in the past 20 years as well.

Pakistan today not only recognises the Taliban but is playing an open role in the formation of the government as well. There were reports that it was the Pakistan Army that helped the Taliban Panjshir.

In an interview with a news channel, Pakistan minister, Sheikh Rashid said that they are the custodians of the Taliban leaders. We have taken care of them for long and they got shelter, education and a home in Pakistan.

