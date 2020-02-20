Deadly shooting in Germany leaves 8 dead

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Berlin, Feb 20: A deadly shooting in the German city of Hanau has left at least 8 persons dead. The shooter targeted two hookah lounges, the police said.

A police statement gave no information on the victims. It said that the motive is not immediately clear. The police said that a dark vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the first shooting and another shooting was reported at a second site.

Media reports while citing sources said that an attack took place in a hookah lounge in the centre of the city. The report also said that eight to nine shots were heard. The perpetrator or perpetrators then went to another part of the city, where shots were fired in another hookah lounge, the report also added.