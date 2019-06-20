Deadly 1,100-Foot Asteroid could hit Earth in September. Should you worry?

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, June 20: A variety of news reports have published over the last few days suggesting that we are about to collide with asteroid that could wreak havoc on the Earth.

The Chelyabinsk meteor is proof of the detrimental effects of an asteroid crash.

About Chelyabinsk meteor:

The Chelyabinsk meteor was a superbolide that entered Earth's atmosphere over Russia on 15 February 2013. It was caused by an approximately 20 m (66 ft) near-Earth asteroid with a speed of 19.16 ± 0.15 kilometres per second (60,000[5]-69,000 km/h or 40,000[5]-42,900 mph). By 5 March 2013 the number of damaged buildings was tallied at over 7,200, which included some 6,040 apartment blocks, 293 medical facilities, 718 schools and universities, 100 cultural organizations, and 43 sport facilities, of which only about 1.5% had not yet been repaired.

Similarly, NASA's Earth impact monitoring system has detected that an Asteroid QV89 has a slight chance of hitting earth on the morning of September 9, 2019.

Exploration of asteroid Bennu: NASA spacecraft discovers evidence of water-bearing minerals

Astronomers at the Catalina Sky Survey first discovered the rocky object flying around the Sun in August 2006. Nearly 13 years later and the space rock has been placed on the European Space Agency's (ESA) list of potential impactors out of 160 asteroids.

Given the asteroid's size and speed, it will release a huge blast energy if it hits Earth.

NASA noted that it will produce an energy equivalent to 2.7 million kilotons of TNT upon impact. This amount of energy would make the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II look like fireworks.

So, Should you worry?

Thankfully for us, this time around its a 'NO' since the European Space Agency's (ESA) has classified QV89 a 'no hazard' object.

Giant 460ft asteroid flew close to Earth today and the next one could destroy the planet

According to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies, 2006 QV89 will likely pass so far from our planet that there is a 99.989 percent chance the space rock will miss the Earth in September 2019.

But it should be noted that even though the asteroid if its most likely miss Earth this year, there's a fair chance that it might hit the planet in the future.

In fact, starting in 2024, the asteroid is expected to have near-collisions with Earth.