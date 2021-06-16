YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Days after ceasefire, Israel strikes Gaza in response to arson balloons

    By
    |

    Palestinian Territories, June 16: The Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, reports say. The strikes were launched after Palestinian militants send incendiary balloons into southern Israel.

    This is the first major flare up since the ceasefire on May 21 which had ended 11 days of heavy fighting in which 260 Palestinians were killed.

    Days after ceasefire, Israel strikes Gaza in response to arson balloons

    AFP reported that the Israeli Air Force targeted at least one site east of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younes. The Israeli Defence Force said that in response to the arson balloons, its fighter jets struck military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror group.

    It also said that facilities and meeting sites for terror operatives in Khan Younes were targeted in the strike.

    Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire, bringing to an end 11 days of bombardment, the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza War, that had left over 240 people dead and threatened to destabilise the volatile region.

    The ceasefire, which followed mounting pressure from the US, Egypt and other international brokers to halt the violence.

    The Israeli Security Cabinet voted to accept the ceasefire as the Israeli south and Gaza remain inflamed.

    More ISRAEL News  

    Read more about:

    israel

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X