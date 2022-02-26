Day 2 of Russia’s war in Ukraine| 10 key points to know

Kyiv, Feb 26: On day two of the Russian invasion in Ukraine on Friday, the capital city of Kyiv was hit by multiple rocket strikes.

The United States on Friday dismissed Russia's offer of talks with Ukraine as not serious, and called on Moscow to show its commitment to diplomacy by withdrawing troops from the country.

The UK government on Friday ordered all assets of President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov frozen over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The mayor of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv Vitali Klitchko said on Friday five blasts were heard in a close interval of three to five minutes near a power station in the north of the city, reported Reuters.

The European Union has agreed to place Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on its list of sanctioned individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reports Reuters quoting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Amid its invasion in Ukraine, Russia announces it is 'partially restricting' access to Facebook.

The first batch of Indian evacuees from Ukraine reach Romania via the Suceava border crossing. Our team at Suceava will now facilitate travel to Bucharest for their onward journey to India: Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson

Russian forces have entered the capital Kyiv, meeting Ukrainian resistance. The Russian military claims to have captured a key airport, after seizing control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant and destroying dozens of Ukrainian military facilities.

NATO says it's bolstering its forces in eastern Europe. Meanwhile the EU has officially approved new sanctions including against the Russian president himself.

Two major sporting events have been withdrawn from Russia: the football Champions League final and the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to the Belarusian capital Minsk for "talks" with Ukraine, according to Russian agencies quoting the Kremlin. But Russia's foreign minister says Ukraine would first need to "surrender its arms".

Russia launched a full military assault on Ukraine on Thursday, invading the country from the east, north and south and meeting resistance from Ukrainian forces. Putin warned that any country attempting to interfere with the operation would see "consequences you have never seen in history".

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 2:28 [IST]