Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
Data of almost all Pakistani banks hacked, 10 banks targeted: Report

By Pti
    Islamabad, Nov 7: In a major security breach, data of most of the banks operating in Pakistan has been hacked, a media report said Tuesday quoting a senior cybercrime official.

    Data of almost all Pakistani banks hacked, 10 banks targeted: Report (Representative image)
    The disclosure comes days after around 10 banks blocked all international transactions on their cards, following concerns raised about a breach of credit and debit card data, Geo News reported.

    In a shocking revelation, Director of cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Capt Mohammad Shoaib said: "According to a recent report we have received, data from almost all Pakistani banks has been reportedly hacked".

    Also read: Asia Bibi row: Twitter suspends protesting leader Rizvi's account

    He said the FIA has written to all banks, and a meeting of the banks' heads and security management was being called.

    "Banks are the custodians of the money people have stored in them," Shoaib said, adding they are also responsible if their security features are weak that they result in pilferage.

    Last week, the official said, a gang was arrested, whose members used to disguise themselves as army officials and withdraw money from banks after collecting people's data. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been informed by several commercial banks that they have blocked international payments on debit and credit cards as a precautionary measure following cyber attacks on the accounts of their clients, the Dawn reported quoting sources.

    Also read: China will help Pak but latter needs to use funds efficiently, says Chinese media

    Data of over 8,000 account holders of about 10 Pakistani banks was sold in a market of hackers, the report said quoting a digital security website krebsonsecurity.com.

    The first case of a cyber attack on a Pakistan's bank was reported by BankIslami on October 27.

    The bank said that Rs 2.6 million was stolen from international payment cards after which it has stopped such transactions and allowed biometrically verified payments only on ATM cards within Pakistan, the report said.

    The following day, the central bank (SBP) issued directives to all banks to ensure that security measures on all information technology systems - including those related to card operations - are continuously updated to meet future challenges, ensure real-time monitoring of card operations related systems and transactions.

    They were asked to immediately coordinate with all the integrated payment schemes, switch operators and media service providers, the report said.

    PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 11:08 [IST]
