  • search

Dalai Lama: I knew of sex abuse by Buddhist teachers since 1990s

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Hague, Sep 16: The Dalai Lama said Sunday he has known about sexual abuse by Buddhist teachers since the 1990s and that such allegations are "nothing new".

    Dalai Lama: I knew of sex abuse by Buddhist teachers since 1990s

    The Tibetan spiritual leader, revered by millions of Buddhists around the world, made the admission during a four-day visit to the Netherlands, where he met on Friday with victims of sexual abuse allegedly committed by Buddhist teachers.

    He was responding to a call from a dozen of the victims who had launched a petition asking to meet him during his trip, part of a tour of Europe. "We found refuge in Buddhism with an open mind and heart, until we were raped in its name," the victims said in their petition.

    "I already did know these things, nothing new," the Dalai Lama said in response on Dutch public television NOS late Saturday. "Twenty-five years ago... someone mentioned about a problem of sexual allegations" at a conference for western Buddhist teachers in Dharamshala, a hill town in northern India, he added.

    The Dalai Lama, 83, lives in exile in Dharamshala. People who commit sexual abuse "don't care about the Buddha's teaching. So now that everything has been made public, people may concern about their shame," he said, speaking in English.

    Tseten Samdup Chhoekyapa, a representative of the Tibetan spiritual leader in Europe, said Friday that the Dalai Lama "has consistently denounced such irresponsible and unethical behaviour". Tibetan spiritual leaders are due to meet in Dharamshala in November. "At that time they should talk about it," the Dalai Lama said in his televised comments Saturday. "I think the religious leaders should pay more attention."

    PTI

    Read more about:

    dalai lama sexual abuse allegations

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue