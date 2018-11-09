Customers bought all sweets from this shop to help owner spend time with sick wife

Los Angeles, Nov 9: John and Stella Chhan have been running their doughnut shop for a long time in Seal Beach, south of Los Angeles, and they have made quite a few loyal customers as well. And these loyal customers and patrons came to the elderly couple's rescue after learning that Stella has not been keeping well. They bought all the doughnuts so that John can spend more time with his wife, NBC News reported.

According to the report, 58-year-old Dawn Caviola has been visiting the Chhans' shop - Donut City - for the last 13 years, twice every month, with her daughter. It was during her recent visit that she found only John was taking care of the shop since his wife suffered from aneurysm in September and was undergoing recovery.

Caviola was concerned and after returning home, she raised the issue on a private community network called Nextdoor to urge the local residents to come to the industrious couple's help, the NBC News report added.

"I have never done anything like that before but I just thought if everyone can just buy a dozen doughnuts, it might help him out. I didn't think it would become this big," Caviola was quoted as saying.

The blog post said that if their doughnuts were bought off early, John would be able to spend time with his sick wife and it did not take long for the message to spread since the Chhans are seen with respect. It's over the last 28 years that the couple have made it to the shop at 2 am daily to bake the doughnuts. The shop then opens around 4:30 am on all seven days a week. The Chhans, who came to the US as refugees from Cambodia around early 1980s, have been doing their duty without a fail since 1990 when they started.

Some of their patrons even asked John to start a GoFundMe page but the latter politely refused and said that he would rather like to spend some extra time with his sick wife. He did not forget to thank people for their cooperation and also said that Stella was recovering and hoped that she would be back to the ship soon.

Reputations are built over a long time and they come to one's aid when needed, isn't it?