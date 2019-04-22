Curfew lifted in Sri Lanka after arrest of 24 suspects

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Colombo, Apr 22: Authorities lifted a curfew in the Sri Lanka on Monday, a day after 290 people were killed and about 500 wounded by a string of bombings that tore through churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday.

There was still no claim of responsibility for the attacks on two churches and four hotels in and around Colombo, the capital of predominantly Buddhist Sri Lanka, and a third church on the country's northeast coast.

Sri Lankan government on Sunday imposed curfew with immediate effect after the blasts which was lifted at 6 am Monday morning, police said.

Sri Lanka blasts: 6 Indians among 290 killed, 24 suspects arrested

A string of eight powerful blasts, including suicide attacks, struck churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 215 people, including three Indians, and shattering a decade of peace in the island nation since the end of the brutal civil war with the LTTE.

According to the Sir Lankan authorities, 24 people were arrested in connection with the bomb blasts. However, the government said it will not disclose the details of the suspects involved in the attacks to prevent them from getting publicity.

Sri Lankan Airlines said there were disruptions to flights and has asked leaving passengers to report to the check in counters at least four hours prior to departure because of tight security checks at the International airport.