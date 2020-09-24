COVID-19 vaccine: J & J begins Phase-3 trials

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Sep 24: Johnson & Johnson said that it was entering the final Phase 3 stage of its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials following positive results in early stages.

The trial will seek to enrol 60,000 volunteers from across more than 200 sites in the US and around the world. J & J has become the tenth maker globally to conduct a Phase 3 trial against the virus and the court in the United States.

The US has given the company about USD 1.4 billion in funding under Operation Warp Speed. The vaccine is based on a single dose of a cold causing adenovirus, combined with a part of the new coronavirus, which is called the spike protein. The company had used the same technology in its Ebola vaccine.

Alex Gorsky, the chairman of the company and CEO said as COVID-19 continues to impact the daily lives of people around the world, our goal remains the same-leveraging the global reach and scientific innovation of our company to help bring an end to this pandemic.