COVID-19 protocols to be strictly enforced in Andaman and Nicobar: Official

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Port Blair, Apr 14: The Andaman and Nicobar administration on Wednesday said COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced in the union territory and action will be taken against violators.

Information, Publicity and Tourism secretary of the union territory administration SK Singhsaid people not following the COVID-19 protocols is the major reason for the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the archipelago. He told reporters that there are no plans as of now to impose lockdown but COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced and action will be taken against violators.

Test, track and treat is our focus, Singh said, adding that the administration will impose fine on people who violate COVID-19 protocols. However, if people continue to violate the COVID-19 guidelines and a surge in positive cases continue, the administration will be compelled to impose lockdown like restrictions, he said.

"People neglecting COVID appropriate behaviour is one of the main reasons behind the sudden surge in coronavirus cases. There are reports that some hotels and restaurant are not following the COVID-19 guidelines and the administration will take stringent action against them. We request people to follow COVID-19 protocols in true spirit to stop the spread of the disease. Cooperation of the general public is essential to break the chain of transmission," Singh said.

The secretary said more than 46,000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the union territory so far with a record 6,780 people inoculated on Tuesday as part of the four-day Tika Parv (Vaccnation festival).

As part of the 'Tika Parv' vaccination teams have gone to remote Little Andaman island and Chowra island in Nicobar district to inoculate the eligible people, officials said. There is adequate stock of protective gears against COVID-19, Singh said.

"The Health Department currently has stock of around 2 lakh N95 face masks, 1 lakh PPE kits, 2 lakh gloves and over 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Special camps will be conducted to motivate people to come forward for vaccination. Wearing a mask and following COVID protocols is most important. Overcrowding at market places must be avoided and people should venture out of homes only if absolutely necessary," the secretary said.

In case, people are found violating the COVID-19 rules, one can click a photograph of the violator and sent it to the authorities. Strict action will be taken against such persons, Singh added. Meanwhile, the Director of Health Services Omkar Singh said a 41-year-old travel operator died of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday.

The director said anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately approach the health authorities for treatment. The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,209 on Wednesday as eight more people tested positive for the infection.