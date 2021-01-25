COVID-19 pandemic far from over, bur winter cannot stop arrival of spring: Xi Jinping

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi/Davos, Jan 25: Calling for greater international cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said the pandemic is far from over despite initial progress made by the world in fighting COVID-19, but asserted that "winter cannot stop the arrival of spring".

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit, Jinping also said the pandemic should be an excuse for reversing gains from globalisation and promised further opening up of the Chinese economy.

"Guided by science, reason and humanitarian spirit, the world has achieved initial progress in fighting COVID-19," the president said.

"That said, the pandemic is far from over... But, winter cannot stop the arrival of spring, and darkness can never shroud the light of dawn," he said.

He further said there is a need to balance COVID-19 responses with economic development.

"We need to shift the driving forces and growth models of the global economy and improve its structure," he said.

He also called for abandoning "ideological prejudice" in order to jointly follow a path of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation.

"Difference in itself is no cause for alarm. What does ring the alarm is arrogance, prejudice and hatred," he said.

President Xi said containing coronavirus is the most important task before the world, and also whatever it takes, all must work together towards reviving the global economy.

He called for scaling up global cooperation, including for vaccine distribution in all countries.

China will work towards expanding economic cooperation and further opening up its economy and the pandemic should not be an excuse for reversing the gains of globalisation, he said.

The Chinese president also called for closing the divide between developed and developing countries.

"Equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules should be strengthened so that all countries will benefit from the opportunities and fruits of development," he said.

Asserting that China believes in resolving all disputes through mutual dialogue, he said China will further deepen South-South Cooperation and will pursue friendly and cooperative relations with all countries.

Urging everyone to work towards "one shared future for humanity", he said, "We need to stand united and work together. We have seen time and again, that together with our neighbours we all prosper and going alone is never beneficial. Let multilateralism light our way."