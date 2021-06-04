Is 61-year-old woman 'Patient Su' identified as 'Patient zero'? New timeline shows outbreak began before Dec

Washington, June 04: Former President Donald Trump on Friday said that he was right about 'China virus' coming from Wuhan lab and demanded that China should pay ten trillion dollars ten trillion Dollars to America, and the world, for the death and destruction they have caused through COVID.

'Now everyone, even the so-called "enemy," are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from the Wuhan Lab,' Trump said in a statement,

'The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore.

'China should pay ten trillion Dollars to America, and the world, for the death and destruction they have caused.'

Dr Fauci accused him of flip-flopping for the way he initially resisted closing borders and wearing masks before endorsing both.

Former US president Donald Trump was among those who the very beggining blamed China for the pandemic. In March 2020, he referred to the virus as the 'China virus' calling the country out for the global health crisis.

The origins of the COVID-19 remain a widely debated topic, with some scientists and politicians maintaining that the possibility of a lab leak of the deadly virus exists. China''s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is near the outbreak''s known epicentre of Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in late 2019 and became a pandemic.

Last week, US President Joe Biden ordered the US intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts in investigating the emergence of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and report back to him in 90 days, amid growing controversy about the virus''s origins from the WIV in China.