There may not be a second peak of COVID-19 in India

US gives approval for emergency use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 impact: Experts claim suicide tendency high among ‘Work from home’ people

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged lives and livelihoods across the world. The informal economy was severely impacted, and for many, the future of work seemed bleak and uncertain.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also forced organizations to change their status quo on functionality leading to the new norm of Work from Home.

It was expected to be a win-win situation for the employee, however, the outcome has been quite the opposite, a new research have shown.

Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal: Home Minister vists Visva Bharati university in Shantiniketan

The British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal said the rates of suicidal thoughts have increased during lockdown, especially among young adults. The study was based on comprising 50000 people from Europe and America.

While it was assumed that the situation would have provided the employees some respite and allowed them to spend more time with their families, experts believe that it is blurring the boundaries between work and personal spaces and leading to mental health issues among people.