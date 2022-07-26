YouTube
    COVID-19 hospitalizations hit all-time high in Australia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Canberra, July 26: The number of hospitalizations with COVID-19 in Australia has reached the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

    There were 5,433 COVID-19 cases in hospital on Monday, up from 5,001 a week earlier, as per the Department of Health data.

    Representational Image

    It marks a new high point for COVID-19 hospitalizations, beating the previous record of 5,390 in January. It comes as Australia's winter wave of COVID-19 infections is expected to peak in the coming weeks, increasing pressure on the hospital system. Chris Moy, vice president of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), described the figure as "massive", calling for more government leadership on health measures including mask mandates.

    "The bottom line is on the ground, my colleagues are angry, desperate, fatigued and they have a terrible situation where there are not enough beds or nurses." Australia on Tuesday reported more than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 90 deaths. As of Monday afternoon, a total of 9,139,047 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Australia, including 11,200 deaths, and approximately 377,550 active cases, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 17:26 [IST]
    X