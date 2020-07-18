YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Dexamethasone trial results confirm both benefits and risks

    By
    |

    Washington, July 18: The full results from a UK trial of the steroid dexamethasone were published on Friday. It has confirmed it life saving benefits for COVID-19 patients on ventilators, but suggested it may cause harm if given too early.

    In all 2,104 hospitalised patients were assigned to receive 6 milligram daily doses of the medicine for up to 10 days. 4,321 were to receive usual care, with the rate of deaths compared after 28 days.

    COVID-19: Dexamethasone trial results confirm both benefits and risks

    Among those patients on ventilators, the rate of death for patients on the drug was 29.3 per cent when compared to 41.4 per cent on those without. This means that there was a reduction of 29 per cent in mortality.

    Govt allows use of low-cost steroid 'dexamethasone' for moderate COVID-19 cases

    However there were no benefits among the group who were not receiving any oxygenation at the time the trial started. 17.4 per cent on the steroid died compared to 14 per cent who did to receive it, suggesting that the drug increased their mortality rate.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus drug vaccine

    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 8:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue