YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Court won't revive porn star's defamation suit against Donald Trump

    By
    |

    Washington, Feb 22: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former President Donald Trump.

    Donald Trump

    The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.

    Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid USD 130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

    Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot

    She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a "total con job."

    A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2018 and ordered Daniels to pay nearly USD 300,000 in attorneys' fees.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump

    Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 21:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X