Countries should take quick steps to contain spread of monkeypox, says WHO

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Geneva, May 28: World Health Organisation has said that countries should take quick steps to contain the spread of monkeypox and share data about their vaccine stockpiles. Director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness Sylvie Briand told this during a technical briefing for member states at the UN agency's annual assembly.

Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of the west and central Africa. It spreads mainly through close contact and until the recent outbreak, was rarely seen in other parts of the world. Europe, the United States and other areas has raised alarms over monkeypox.

So far, there are about 300 confirmed or suspected cases in around 20 countries. Briand said that the key priority currently is trying to contain the transmission in non-endemic countries. She said measures like early detection, isolation of cases and contact tracing are needed.

The WO official said member states should also share information about first-generation stockpiles of smallpox vaccines which can also be effective against monkeypox. A slide of her presentation described global supplies as "very constrained". Currently, WHO officials are advising against mass vaccination, instead suggesting targeted vaccination were available for close contact of people infected.

Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 8:07 [IST]