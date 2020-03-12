  • search
    Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia's temporary travel ban list

    Riyadh, Mar 12: Saudi Arabia on Thursday temporarily stopped all travel to and from almost all of Europe and 12 more countries in Asiaincluding India and Africa as the number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom jumped to 45.

    Coronavirus: Saudi Arabias temporary travel ban list

    Excluded in the travel ban are health workers in the Kingdom from Philippines and India, and evacuation, shipping and trade trips taking necessary precautions.

    MENA Region

    • Bahrain
    • Egypt
    • Iraq
    • Kuwait
    • Lebanon
    • Oman
    • Syria
    • Turkey
    • UAE

    ASIA

    • China
    • India
    • Pakistan
    • Philippines
    • South Korea
    • Sri Lanka

    AFRICA

    1. Djibouti
    2. Eritrea
    3. Ethiopia
    4. Kenya
    5. Somalia
    6. South Sudan
    7. Sudan

    EUROPE

    1. Austria

    2. Belgium

    3. Bulgaria

    4. Croatia

    5. Cyprus

    6. Czech Republic

    7. Denmark

    8. Estonia

    9. Finland

    10. France

    11. Germany

    12. Greece

    13. Hungary

    14. Ireland

    15. Italy

    16. Latvia

    17. Lithuania

    18. Luxembourg

    19. Malta

    20. Netherlands

    21. Poland

    22. Portugal

    23. Romania

    24. Slovakia

    25. Slovenia

    26. Spain

    27. Sweden

    28. Switzerland (non-EU member)

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
