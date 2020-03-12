For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia's temporary travel ban list
Riyadh, Mar 12: Saudi Arabia on Thursday temporarily stopped all travel to and from almost all of Europe and 12 more countries in Asiaincluding India and Africa as the number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom jumped to 45.
Excluded in the travel ban are health workers in the Kingdom from Philippines and India, and evacuation, shipping and trade trips taking necessary precautions.
MENA Region
- Bahrain
- Egypt
- Iraq
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Oman
- Syria
- Turkey
- UAE
ASIA
- China
- India
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
AFRICA
- Djibouti
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Kenya
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sudan
EUROPE
1. Austria
2. Belgium
3. Bulgaria
4. Croatia
5. Cyprus
6. Czech Republic
7. Denmark
8. Estonia
9. Finland
10. France
11. Germany
12. Greece
13. Hungary
14. Ireland
15. Italy
16. Latvia
17. Lithuania
18. Luxembourg
19. Malta
20. Netherlands
21. Poland
22. Portugal
23. Romania
24. Slovakia
25. Slovenia
26. Spain
27. Sweden
28. Switzerland (non-EU member)