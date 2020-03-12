Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia's temporary travel ban list

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Riyadh, Mar 12: Saudi Arabia on Thursday temporarily stopped all travel to and from almost all of Europe and 12 more countries in Asiaincluding India and Africa as the number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom jumped to 45.

Excluded in the travel ban are health workers in the Kingdom from Philippines and India, and evacuation, shipping and trade trips taking necessary precautions.

MENA Region

Bahrain

Egypt

Iraq

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Syria

Turkey

UAE

ASIA

China

India

Pakistan

Philippines

South Korea

Sri Lanka

AFRICA

Djibouti Eritrea Ethiopia Kenya Somalia South Sudan Sudan

EUROPE

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Bulgaria

4. Croatia

5. Cyprus

6. Czech Republic

7. Denmark

8. Estonia

9. Finland

10. France

11. Germany

12. Greece

13. Hungary

14. Ireland

15. Italy

16. Latvia

17. Lithuania

18. Luxembourg

19. Malta

20. Netherlands

21. Poland

22. Portugal

23. Romania

24. Slovakia

25. Slovenia

26. Spain

27. Sweden

28. Switzerland (non-EU member)