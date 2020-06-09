  • search
    Coronavirus may been spreading in China since August indicates study

    London, June 09: The coronavirus may been spreading in China as early as August 2019 according to a research by the Harvard Medical School based on the satellite images of hospital travel patterns.

    The research used high resolution satellite imagery of the hospital parking lots in Wuhan, where the disease emerged in late 2019. Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS CoV2 pandemic in December 2019, the research said.

    China exonerates self in whitepaper on COVID-19, says virus first noticed on Dec 27

    The research says that these findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster. The research also said, "in August, we identify a unique increase in the searches for diarrhoea which was neither seen in the previous fly seasons or mirrored in the coup search data."

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 14:31 [IST]
