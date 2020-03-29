  • search
    Coronavirus: German minister commits suicide after 'virus crisis worries'

    By PTI
    |

    Frankfurt, Mar 29: Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany's Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming "deeply worried" over how to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus, state premier Volker Bouffier said Sunday.

    Representational Image
    Schaefer, 54, was found dead near a railway track on Saturday. The Wiesbaden prosecution's office said they believe he died by suicide.

    "We are in shock, we are in disbelief and above all we are immensely sad," Bouffier said in a recorded statement.

    Hesse is home to Germany's financial capital Frankfurt, where major lenders like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have their headquarters. The European Central Bank is also located in Frankfurt.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 20:10 [IST]
