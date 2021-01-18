YouTube
    Coronavirus found on ice cream in China

    Beijing, Jan 18: A company in Tianjin adjacent to Beijing was sealed after the coronavirus was found on ice cream.

    The Daqiaodao Food Co., Ltd. was sealed and its employees were being tested for the virus., a city government statement said. There was however no indication of anyone having contracted the virus from the ice-cream.

    The government said that most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold. The 390 sold in Tianjin we're being tracked down and authorities elsewhere were notified of sales to their areas. The ingredients included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine, the government also said.

    coronavirus china

    Story first published: Monday, January 18, 2021, 9:13 [IST]
    X