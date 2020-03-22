  • search
Trending Janta Curfew Coronavirus Narendra Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: First French hospital doctor dies

    By PTI
    |

    Paris, Mar 22: France on Sunday reported its first death of a hospital doctor from coronavirus.

    Health Minister Olivier Veran said that as far as he knew the man -- who died on Saturday -- was the "first hospital doctor to be hit".

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The accident and emergency practitioner worked at a hospital in Compiegne, north of Paris, AFP was able to confirm.

    Veran refused to give any more information about the victim, saying details were being withheld for medical reasons and to respect the wishes of the doctor's family.

    Compiegne is in the Oise department, the first area in France to be badly hit by the outbreak.

    With a controversy raging about the lack of protective masks for medical staff in France, Veran said most of the medical staff who will contract the virus will be infected outside of their work.

    The minister said that although protection for frontline staff was "absolutely indispensable", there had been several cases of doctors and nurses falling ill when they were equipped with masks.

    The virus has so far killed 562 people in France with a further 6,172 in hospital, of whom a quarter are in a serious condition in intensive care.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 19:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X