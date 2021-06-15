Bharat Biotech says supply price of Covaxin to Centre at Rs 150/dose is not sustainable in long run

Coronavirus cases: Delhi records 228 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

New Delhi, June 15: In a recent development, Delhi on Tuesday reported 228 new coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.31 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,851.

The national capital recorded as many as 12 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.32 percent.

The fresh infections and positivity rate have seen a slight increase from the previous day's figures. The national capital had recorded 131 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 22, and 16 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.22 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

The case tally stands at 14,31,498 in the national capital, including 14,03,569 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 3,078, of which 841 are in home isolation.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 19:03 [IST]