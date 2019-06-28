  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Committed to open and free international trade: BRICS joint statement

    By
    |

    Osaka, June 28: An informal BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit was held on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka Friday.

    The five-member nation released a joint statement, calling for strengthening the World Trade Organisation (WTO), fighting protectionism, ensuring energy security and the need to work together to fight terrorism.

    Committed to open and free international trade: BRICS joint statement
    File photo of BRICS Leaders

    In a joint statement, the BRICS leaders said, "We are committed to transparent, non-discriminatory, open, free and inclusive international trade. Protectionism and unilateralism run counter to the spirit and rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO)."

    The leaders also said, "Corruption, including illicit money, financial flows, and ill-gotten wealth stashed in foreign jurisdictions, is a global challenge which may impact negatively on economic growth and sustainable development."

    Modi discusses energy security, terrorism with Saudi Prince Salman in Japan

    At the meeting with BRICS leaders, Modi put forward a five-point approach to address common challenges facing the world, including protectionism, unilateralism at global financial organisations like the WTO and terrorism.

    "Today I will focus on three major challenges. First, the recession and uncertainty in the world economy. Unilateral decisions and rivalries are overshadowing rule-based multilateral international trade systems," Modi said.

    On the other hand, the lack of resources is reflected in the fact that there is a shortage of an estimated USD 1.3 trillion in investment for emerging market economies," he added.

    All BRICS countries condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They reiterated the responsibility to prevent the financing of terrorism, for using territories and the Internet for terror purposes, said Foreign Secretary.

    Terrorism is biggest threat to humanity: PM Modi at BRICS meet

    The two-day G20 Summit 2019 has kicked-off in Japan's Osaka on Friday, with global leaders from 19 countries and the Europeran Union, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deliberating on key issues that pertain to global development, such as trade, terrorism and climate change.

    More JAPAN News

    Read more about:

    japan g20 summit trade

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue