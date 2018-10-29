  • search

Colour-blind bodybuilder’s childlike reaction on seeing colours for first time is priceless!

    Washington, Oct 29: For those who have normal sighting, it is not easy to feel the pain of those who are not blessed with the ability. And also, when those are not blessed with the common ability get a taste of what they have missed throughout, it is not easy to fathom how ecstatic they feel.

    The same goes for William Reed, a 67-year-old bodybuilder from Batavia, New York state, the United States. Reed was born colour blind which made him see everything in just brown, denying him the opportunity to witness the colourful world in which he lives.

    Last year, when Reed turned 66, his elder sister Paula Hanson gave him the most precious gift he could expect. Paula gave her brother a pair of Enchroma glasses that have a special lens to adjust the red-green colour blindness.

    Reed's family - comprising his wife Pam and two daughters Justine and Miranda - then gave him the glasses and once the man wore them, his reaction to discovering a whole new world was incredible.

    Reed is known to be a strong man from outside but when he overcame his obstacle of colour-blindness, his child-like and emotional reaction was something that even his family found hard to believe. Reed told his family that the colours he saw were "really, really bright and being neat", the Irish News reported.

    William and Pam were grateful to Paula for gifting the man the glasses for bringing such a wonderful joy to their lives.

    Monday, October 29, 2018
