  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Colombo bombings: How fate caught up to the suicide bombers

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Colombo, Apr 23: The wife and sister of the suicide bomber at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sri Lanka were also killed in a separate suicide blast after a bomber blew himself up causing the concrete floor of a two-storey building to crash on them in a suburb in northern Colombo, police told a court in Colombo on Monday.

    Colombo bombings: How fate caught up to the suicide bombers

    The police also informed the Colombo chief magistrate's court that the suicide bomber of the Shangri-La hotel has been identified as Insan Seelavan, owner of a factory in Avissawella-Wellampitiya road, the Daily Mirror reported.

    Colombo bombings: India sent specific alert to Sri Lanka last month

    On Sunday, a series of eight blasts in Sri Lanka killed 290 people and wounded over 500.

    The explosions - one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history - targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa as the Easter Sunday mass were in progress. Explosions were reported from three five-star hotels - the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury in Colombo.

    When a police team entered a house in the Colombo north suburb of Orugodawatta at Dematagoda to conduct a search, a suicide bomber blew himself up causing the concrete floor of the two-storey building to crash on them, killing three policemen in the eighth blast.

    The wife and sister of the suicide bomber at the Shangri-La Hotel were killed in the Dematagoda blast, police told the court.

    Nine employees of Seelavan's factory who were among 24 arrested by the Wellampitiya Police in connection with the blasts have been remanded by the court till May 6.

    Meanwhile on Monday, there was an explosion near the St Anthony's Church where one of the attacks happened on Sunday.

    Colombo bombing: National Thowheeth Jamaath under scanner

    However, there was no casualty, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said, adding that the blast took place at Kotahena area when an explosive device in a parked van was being defused by the STF bomb disposal squad.

    Also, 87 bomb detonators were found on Monday at a bus station in Colombo.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SRI LANKA News

    Read more about:

    sri lanka bomb blasts suicide bombers

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 6:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue