CNN vs Trump: Case gets yet another hearing; judge to give ruling today

    Washington, Nov 16: The case over suspending the press pass of CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was postponed yet again on Thursday, November 15, as Judge Timothy J Kelly rescheduled the next hearing on the morning of Friday, November 16.

    Jim Acosta and US President Donald Trump

    On Wednesday, November 14, the judge gave a hearing to the arguments of both the media channel and the administration and said the court would meet on Thursday afternoon.

    The CNN filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump and several of his aides over suspension of Acosta's access to the White House in the wake of his ugly confrontation with the president at the White House over the latter's rhetoric on immigrants on November 7, a day after the US went to the mid-term elections. The CNN has alleged that the suspension of Acosta's pass was violating his First Amendment Acts and also sought a "permanent relief" which means to see the judge announce that the revocation of Acosta's press pass was constitutionally invalid.

    Further hearings on the case are likely to take place over the next few weeks, CNN lawyers said.

    Judge Kelly is an appointee of Trump and was found to be "very inquisitive" at the hearing on Wednesday, CNN reported, adding that he asked tough questions to both sides and particularly on some of the channel's arguments.

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 16:04 [IST]
