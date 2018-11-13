Chinese teenager solves three Rubik’s cubes with hands and feet at same time

Beijing, Nov 13: A teenage boy from Xiamen, China, has made the headlines for solving as many as three Rubik's cubes simultaneously using both his hands and feet. He set up a world record by completing the feat in just 1 minute and 39 seconds, according to a report in Shanghaiist.

The wonder boy, Que Jianyu, also created the fastest to solve a Rubik's cube upside down by doing it in 15.84 seconds. Que also said he would need to strengthen his legs for staging such act in future.

The boy also said that by handling Rubik's cubes, he has brought a change in the way he thinks and make more friends. He has been playing the cube since he was six.

Que has made it to the Guinness World Records earlier this year as well for solving three Rubik's cubes while juggling in a record time (five minutes and 6.61 seconds). He also made it to the record book for being the fastest to solve a Rubik's cube by a team featuring two members (in less than 26 seconds).

"When I was younger, I could hardly understand what [having a] dream really meant. It is Rubik's cubes that have made my dream more concrete, and I believe that I have the power to strive for better results in the future," Guinness quoted Que as saying.