  • search

Chinese teenager solves three Rubik’s cubes with hands and feet at same time

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Beijing, Nov 13: A teenage boy from Xiamen, China, has made the headlines for solving as many as three Rubik's cubes simultaneously using both his hands and feet. He set up a world record by completing the feat in just 1 minute and 39 seconds, according to a report in Shanghaiist.

    The wonder boy, Que Jianyu, also created the fastest to solve a Rubik's cube upside down by doing it in 15.84 seconds. Que also said he would need to strengthen his legs for staging such act in future.

    Chinese teenager solves three Rubik’s cubes with hands and feet at same time
    Image Courtesy: @GWR

    The boy also said that by handling Rubik's cubes, he has brought a change in the way he thinks and make more friends. He has been playing the cube since he was six.

    Also Read | Its world record! Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 918 kgs of Khichdi enters Guinness Record

    Que has made it to the Guinness World Records earlier this year as well for solving three Rubik's cubes while juggling in a record time (five minutes and 6.61 seconds). He also made it to the record book for being the fastest to solve a Rubik's cube by a team featuring two members (in less than 26 seconds).

    "When I was younger, I could hardly understand what [having a] dream really meant. It is Rubik's cubes that have made my dream more concrete, and I believe that I have the power to strive for better results in the future," Guinness quoted Que as saying.

    Read more about:

    china beijing record guinness world records

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue