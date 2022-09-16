YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Chinese national held in Pakistan for raping his teenage translator

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Sep 16: A Chinese national, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl for months, has been arrested here, police said.

    A case was registered against the suspect in response to a complaint lodged by the 16-year-old girl, who was working as a translator with the Chinese national, the Dawn newspaper reported on Friday. The girl in her complaint said the suspect started harassing her soon after she started the job.

    Chinese national, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl for months, has been arrested
    Chinese national, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl for months, has been arrested

    He sexually assaulted her in January this year and continued to rape her as he threatened the girl with dire consequences in case she filed a complaint, the report said. The girl, however, got pregnant but did not disclose it to her family.

    Her elder sister, who noticed her condition took her to a private hospital where she was pronounced over 31 weeks pregnant. They then approached the police for registration of the case, according to the FIR.

    In UP's Ballia, man booked for raping Class 2 studentIn UP's Ballia, man booked for raping Class 2 student

    The police said the suspect has been arrested and his passport confiscated. The medical examination of the suspect and the girl was conducted to collect samples for DNA matching, the report said.

    The suspect during the interrogation confessed to having a physical relationship with the girl but denied raping her, said the police.

    Comments

    More ARRESTED News  

    Read more about:

    arrested raping sexual assault pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X