Chinese food blogger stabbed to death by rival influencer while livestreaming from Nepal

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kathmandu, Dec 17: A popular Chinese street food blogger was stabbed to death in Nepal by a rival blogger from his own country while he was livestreaming from Nepal. The deceased identified as Gan Soujiong, is popularly known as "Fatty Goes to Africa" to his online fans.

As reported by New York Post, the incident took place when Gan Soujiong was walking around the busy Indra Chowk market in Kathmandu on December 4 with two companions while livestreaming when the video is abruptly cut off by disturbing screams and frantic shaking. The screen goes dark soon after.

The whole scene was uploaded live and it also showed the blogger sitting in the middle of a street covered in blood. He was taken to a hospital but he died of chest and abdominal wounds. His friend was also hospitalised with critical stomach injuries.

In yet another video, Gan was seen Gan is seen gripping his stomach, fallen to the ground, examining the injury, and pointing to a phone, in a cry for medical help.

Going by the reports, his rival 37-year-old Feng Zhengyung had stabbed Gan with a knife and also attacked his friend.

♦️A popular Chinese 🇨🇳 food blogger stabbed to death by rival influencer while live streaming from Nepal🇳🇵; 29 yr-old gan soujiong, Known online as "Fatty goes to Africa", was fatally stabbed, while Li Chuzan(32) was injured by Feng Zhengyung, another Chinese national. pic.twitter.com/ljwOYfntEE — 👑Raja Barman.🦁💙🌞❤️⛳ (@RajaBar16891293) December 16, 2022

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death at her home in Canada

Nepal police arrested Feng Zhengyung in connection with the murder.

The accused, Feng Zhengyung is also reported to be a blogger from China. He and Soujiong were having multiple unspecified disputes and unresolved debts, according to Dailymail.

Deceased Soujiong had around five million Chinese fans for his posts on social cuisine and cultures of other nations.