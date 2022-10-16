YouTube
    China's Communist Party kicks off key meet to endorse record 3rd term for Xi Jinping

    Beijing, Oct 16: China's ruling Communist Party on Sunday began its week-long key Congress here during which President Xi Jinping is widely expected to get endorsed for a record third five-year term, breaking the over three-decade norm for top leaders to step down after a 10-year tenure.

    Except for 69-year-old Xi, all top officials including the number two leader in the Chinese leadership hierarchy Premier Li Keqiang will be replaced in the massive reshuffle to follow during the week.

    The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in which 2,296 "elected" delegates under the norms and guidelines set by Xi will attend a closed-door meeting, is being held amid a rare protest against Xi and his rigid zero-Covid policy of widespread restrictions and lockdowns, resulting in the slowdown of the world's second-largest economy.

    The Congress will be held from October 16 to 22, spokesperson for the Congress Sun Yeli told a press conference here on Saturday.

    Xi is due to present his work report to the Congress on Sunday.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 8:25 [IST]
