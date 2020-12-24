YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China will suspend flights to and from the UK

    By
    |

    Beijing, Dec 24: China will suspend flights to and from the UK, joining a growing list of countries who have instituted travel bans, in light of a new variant of the coronavirus, its Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

    China will suspend flights to and from the UK

    It did not offer details on when flights would stop.

    On Tuesday, the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in London said it will suspend its operation until further notice.

      Congress leaders march to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody|Oneindia News

      Non-Chinese passport holders from the UK were already banned from travelling to China in November.

      More CHINA News

      Read more about:

      china coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X