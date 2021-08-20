YouTube
    China welcome to help Afghanistan re-build: Taliban

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Beijing, Aug 20: The Taliban has said that China is welcome to contribute to the rebuilding of Afghanistan. Spokesperson for the outfit, Suhail Shaheen said that China has played a constructive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

    Shaheen told Chinese state media CGTN that China is a big country with a huge economy and capacity. They can play a very big role in rebuilding, rehabilitation and reconstruction of Afghanistan.

    Afghanistan today: The past explains its present

    Following a recent meeting between Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi and a Taliban delegation, the former said that he hoped that Afghanistan could adopt a moderate Islamist policy.

    talibans afghanistan china

    Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 9:16 [IST]
    X