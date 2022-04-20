YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China: Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as anti-coronavirus quarantine rules ease

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Beijing, Apr 20: A health official says 4 million more people in Shanghai have been allowed to leave their homes as anti-coronavirus quarantine rules ease.

    China: Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as anti-coronavirus quarantine rules ease

    The official, Wang Ganyu, said Wednesday a total of almost 12 million people are allowed to leave their homes as China's most populous city tries to contain virus outbreaks.

    Authorities imposed rules that confined most of Shanghai's 25 million people to their homes starting March 28 following a surge in infections.

    China's case numbers in its latest infection surge are relatively low, but the ruling Communist Party is enforcing a "zero-COVID" strategy that has shut down major cities to isolate every case.

    More SHANGHAI News  

    Read more about:

    shanghai china coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X