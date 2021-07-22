China says shocked by WHO plan for COVID origins study, dismisses lab leak theory

Prolongation of existing situation in eastern Ladakh visibly impacting ties in negative manner: Jaishankar to Wang

Beijing, Jul 22: A senior Chinese health official said Thursday he was shocked by the World Health Organisation''s plan for the second phase of a COVID-19 origins study.

National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin dismissed the lab leak theory as a rumor running counter to common sense.

The head of the WHO acknowledged last week that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak of the coronavirus from a Chinese lab.

Zeng called the theory a rumor that goes against science.

