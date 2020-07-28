YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China says disengagement of troops has taken place at most locations

    By
    |

    Beijing, July 28: The Indian and Chinese frontline troops have disengaged at most locations at the border, China said on Tuesday.

    Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

    China also said that there are preparations on to hold the next round of military level talks to settle the remaining issue. The update was given by the Chinese Foreign Ministry following Friday's meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs held between India and China.

    China says disengagement of troops has taken place at most locations

    China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said disengagement was completed in most areas. Recently China and India have conducted intensive communication through military and diplomatic channels. We have held four rounds of commander level talks and three meetings of the WMCC, Wang also said.

    Depsang Y, Pangong Tso disengagement to be discussed at Indo-China military level talks

    Now the frontline border troops have completed disengagement in most locations and the situation on the ground is easing, he said. We are now preparing for a fifth round of commander level talks to study the settlement of the remaining issues. We hope India will work with China to implement our consensus and uphold peace and stability along our border areas, Wang added.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china indo china line of actual control

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue