China says disengagement of troops has taken place at most locations

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, July 28: The Indian and Chinese frontline troops have disengaged at most locations at the border, China said on Tuesday.

Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

China also said that there are preparations on to hold the next round of military level talks to settle the remaining issue. The update was given by the Chinese Foreign Ministry following Friday's meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs held between India and China.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said disengagement was completed in most areas. Recently China and India have conducted intensive communication through military and diplomatic channels. We have held four rounds of commander level talks and three meetings of the WMCC, Wang also said.

Depsang Y, Pangong Tso disengagement to be discussed at Indo-China military level talks

Now the frontline border troops have completed disengagement in most locations and the situation on the ground is easing, he said. We are now preparing for a fifth round of commander level talks to study the settlement of the remaining issues. We hope India will work with China to implement our consensus and uphold peace and stability along our border areas, Wang added.