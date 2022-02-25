China-US should respect, coexist peace with each other: Xi tells Biden at virtual summit

China's Xi Jinping speaks Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls for 'negotiation' with Ukraine

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Beijing, Feb 25: President of China, Xi Jinping spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls for 'negotiation' with Ukraine- state media.

Earlier on Thursday as Beijing walked a fine line calling for talks to resolve the Ukrainian crisis while refusing to criticise Moscow's special military offensive against Kyiv.

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his move to launch a military operation in Ukraine came in response to threats emanating from the neighbouring country. He also warned other countries that if they attempted to interfere with the Russian military operation they would see "consequences they have never seen".

China, while showing its diplomatic solidarity with Russia, which came under bitter attack from the US, the EU and UN Secretary General António Guterres who sharply criticised Putin's action to send troops to Donbas region, continued to maintain its silence over Moscow's move to accord two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities.

On the trade front, China's customs agency on Thursday has approved imports of wheat from all regions of Russia, which observers say could help reduce the impact of Western sanctions against Moscow.

During his visit to China on February 4 to take part in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics which was boycotted by the US and Western over allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang, China and Russia jointly opposed the expansion of NATO amidst the Ukraine crisis.

Moscow also joined Beijing in denouncing AUKUS, (US, UK, Australia) as well as bloc formations in Indo-Pacific, a veiled reference against Quad, (US, India, Australia, Japan) alliance as China-Russia deepened the strategic alliance to push back against mounting pressure from the US and allies.

After their summit, Xi and Putin issued a lengthy joint statement in which they expressed their firm opposition to the US "unilateral approach" to resolve the global disputes.

"Some forces representing a minority on the world stage continue to advocate unilateral approaches to resolving international problems and resort to military policy," it read.

Earlier at the United Nations, China called on all parties involved in the Ukrainian issue to exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions.

"In the current context, all parties concerned should exercise restraint, and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions," Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told the plenary meeting of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

However, it is not clear whether Zhang made the statement after Putin announced the military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.

"China has been paying attention to the evolving situation in Ukraine. China's position on safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states has been consistent. The purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be jointly upheld," Xinhua quoted Zhang as saying at the UNGA meeting in New York.

Zhang pointed out that at the same time, "we note that the issue of Ukraine is rooted in a complex web of historical and present factors. An interplay of those factors has driven the situation to this point. In the current context, all parties concerned should exercise restraint, and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions".